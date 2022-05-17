DAVIS, Calif. (KTXL) — University of California, Davis students officially voted to change their mascot from a mustang to a cow Monday.

Gunrock the Mustang has been the UC Davis mascot since the 1920’s, however, this is not the first time the mustang has been voted out. According to the UC Davis cow4mascot Instagram page, in 1993 students voted for the cow to become the official UC Davis mascot, but then Chancellor Theodore L. Hullar and the administration rejected the decision.

“Everything else is pretty honestly up in the air as of right now. We got 73% in favor of the vote with for of 2,532 votes and against of 936 votes,” said Mick Hashimoto, the founder and chief of staff for the Make UC Davis Mascot a Cow campaign.

At 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, there will be a meeting with the Cal Aggie Alumni Association and if that meeting is successful, it will then move to an administration decision.

“We have no idea what the administration stance is. We are worried they may ignore the vote as they have in the past due to possible athletics department pressure and/or alumni pressure,” said Hashimoto.