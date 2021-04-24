Home cook finds success selling Filipino food during the pandemic

ANTELOPE, Calif. (KTXL) – While many restaurants have had to shut their doors because of financial strain due to COVID-19, one local cook has found a way to do business from his mother’s kitchen and their backyard to get food to his customers.

Meet June Fabillaran, also known as Uncle June.

Fabillaran started out for some friends for what’s known in the Filipino language as a “Kamayan” feast.

“Cooking up some shrimp, and here we got some okra. Cooking is something that I like to do,” Fabillaran told FOX40 Saturday. “They loved it. And they were like, ‘Oh, you should sell your food, and what not.'”

And Uncle June’s Eats was born.

“For Filipino food, like it’s important to me. Like, that’s what I grew up on,” Fabillaran explained. “It’d be pretty cool if Filipino cuisine was the new Vietnamese, you know how they’ve kind of like taken over, whether it’s like elevated or traditional.”

Fabillaran said that word about his cooking is getting around, and after a TikTok video went viral, things haven’t been the same.

FOX40 asked customer and Roseville resident Tina Salazar how she heard about Uncle June’s Eats.

“Oh, on Facebook,” Salazar explained. “There were so many comments and people telling us to come eat here. I saw it last week and I ordered right away. Very accommodating and responded right away. Gave me a pickup time and here I am. And I also ordered next week too.”

Fabillaran has adjusted his food service to meet the needs of the pandemic.

“COVID-friendly, you could tell from his Facebook that he wears gloves. Clean, yeah,” Salazar said.

For Fabillaran, he said he wants to keep his mom’s homemade recipes going.

“I don’t want her recipes to die and what not. So, a lot of this is like my homage to her, being able to carry that on,” he explained.