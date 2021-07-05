Home in north Auburn damaged in two-alarm fire

AUBURN, Calif. (KTXL) — Cal Fire crews are battling a two-alarm fire at a home in north Auburn.

Crews responded to Scofield Way, near Kemper Road, around 3:51 a.m. Monday.

Three adults were home and got out safely after one person smelled smoke and heard smoke detectors.

The home has major damage to the attic and deck. The fire did not spread to any surrounding homes or vegetation.

Investigators said they have no reason to believe the fire was caused by fireworks, but it remains under investigation.

This is a developing story.