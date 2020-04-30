Home intruder stabs Folsom man after being chased out, police say

FOLSOM, Calif. (KTXL) — A man suffered severe stab wounds Saturday morning after an unknown intruder entered his home, according to Folsom police.

Police say around 4:06 a.m., the man woke up to the screams of his mother. It was then that he found an unknown person wielding a knife inside their home on Folsom-Auburn Road near Oak Avenue Parkway.

The man and his brother chased the suspect outside and an altercation ensued in the front yard, according to police. During the altercation, the man was stabbed by the suspect.

He was later transported to the hospital for his injuries.

Police say they were unable to find the suspect.

This is not the type of crime we commonly see in Folsom. Still, protect yourself and your property. Install motion lighting, keep shrubbery trimmed low, secure your car, and consider using a camera system to capture unwanted activity. Folsom Police Chief Rick Hillman