Home invasion investigation leads to drug bust in Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Deputies say a Stockton man has been arrested on multiple gun and drug charges after being shot during a home invasion and notifying authorities.

On Tuesday, the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office received a reports of someone shot at a home on Anteros Avenue near Horner Avenue just before 9 p.m.

When deputies arrived they found 34-year-old Raul Villasenor with a gunshot wound to his thigh.

Villasenor told investigators he heard a noise in his kitchen while he was in his bedroom and came out to investigate.

Villasenor said he found two men in his house that he did not know and struggled with them before one of the men shot him.

During a safety sweep of the home, investigators said they found evidence of a honey oil lab.

Along with the lab, a half-pound of crystal methamphetamine, about 10 pounds of processed marijuana, over $7,000 in cash and four firearms were also found, according to investigators

Officials said Villasenor was taken to a local hospital for medical care before being arrested.

Villasenor described the home invaders as wearing hooded sweatshirts and facemasks and said they fled in a 2008-2010 black Infinity.