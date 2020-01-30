Home invasion leaves Stockton couple shaken

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) -- A Stockton couple is shaken up after being robbed in their own home, but they say they’re thankful the men didn’t hurt them.

Surveillance video shows the moment right before two men wearing hoods invade the Mac Duff Avenue home. When they broke in, 79-year-old Romona and 80-year-old Pedro Dimaculangan were lying down in their bed.

“We go and try to take a look at what happened and there is this guy that is suddenly there,” Romona told FOX40.

"'Give me your money. Where’s your money?' We say, 'We are seniors. We have no money,'" said Romona. “And then he says, ‘Give me your money or I’m going to shoot you.’ But he’s just pointing like that. I didn’t see any gun.”

Pedro said he didn’t have much, but he rushed to grab all the cash from his wallet.

“Money: That’s not as important than life,” said Pedro.

As soon as the suspects left, the couple called 911.

“We’re afraid of course,” said Romona.

Having broken into their home around 2:40 a.m. Wednesday, the two men left with only $17.

“I thank God that they did not harm us,” said Romona.

Stockton police are investigating the home invasion. If you recognize anyone in the video you’re asked to call Stockton police.