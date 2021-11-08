Homeless people scramble to find shelter as rain falls

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — With rain coming down Monday night over the Sacramento region, many in the city are scrambling to find shelter and stay dry.

Kevin has lived on the streets for the past five years. When it starts to rain, he said it doesn’t bother him much.

But two weeks ago, when the Sacramento area experienced record rainfall in a matter of days, he had a close call.

“In a tent, but I almost drowned, cause I forgot to nail it down,” Kevin said. “It was on concrete, but it’s OK.”

According to the Sacramento Bee, the number of tents across Sacramento County nearly doubled since the last time officials conducted a homeless census in early 2019.

From that census, researchers estimated there were more than 5,500 homeless people living in Sacramento County in tents, vehicles and shelters.

A tent city has emerged over the last few weeks on the corner of Fair Oaks Boulevard and Howe Avenue. Across town, tents and broken-down RVs line both sides of X Street.

But for those, like Kevin, who don’t have a tent anymore they have to find another way to stay dry.

“Pull up under an overhead,” Kevin said. “Probably go under that bridge over there by Sac State until it stops raining.”

A warm jacket lined with fleece will help to keep him warm. Despite that close call a couple weeks ago, Kevin said he likes Monday night’s rain.

“It actually feels pretty good. It’s warm,” Kevin said. “It’s energy, you know? I got to use my energy so I can’t just sit still.”