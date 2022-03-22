SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A Sacramento homeowner is sharing the details of what happened after a prospective renter attacked him.

Photos show 67-year-old Henry Suwinsky who was bloodied and beaten up earlier this week.

Suwinsky said he agreed to rent a room to a man and woman last week for $900 a month.

They showed up at his Sacramento home on Sunday, paid a security deposit, and were ready to move in.

But he refused to pay the first month’s rent they’d agreed to.

“This is the part where you need to pay me. And at that point, kind of instantly, everything changed. And they no longer pretended, essentially, to be nice people trying to rent a room,” Suwinsky said.

And he said things quickly escalated, from conversation to confrontation.

“A lot of it was just cursing me out. A lot of it was telling me that no, he wasn’t going to pay me anything and they were moving in,” Suwinsky said. “I said, ‘Fine. I’ll give you your deposit back. Just leave.”

But Suwinsky said the couple refused to go.

“He was definitely threatening to kill me,” Suwinsky recalled. “I got a kitchen knife and I just kind of positioned myself in the hallway, just saying, ‘Look, let’s stop this here. 911’s been called.’”

Suwinsky’s tenant living in the house didn’t want to talk on camera but echoed his account of what happened.

“He basically came at me. I was not able to prevent him from taking the knife away from me,” Suwinsky said. “At that point, he just started to bash away at me.”

Suwinsky said the attack knocked framed artwork off the hallway walls.

The assailant bashed his head several times on various frames, according to Suwinsky.

He suffered a broken nose, bruising below his eyes and a gash on the back of his head from the glass which required stitches.

When Sacramento police arrived, they arrested the man.

Police confirm to FOX40 News he was booked for felony assault and elderly abuse.

FOX40 reached out to that man but no reply yet.

Police also said the woman who tried to rent the room with the man made a citizen’s arrest because Suwinsky grabbed a knife to defend himself.

Officers issued Suwinsky a citation for brandishing the potential weapon.

Suwinsky said once the prospective tenant’s demeanor turned violent, it was imperative not to let the couple move in.

“Someone renting needs to understand that you lose a tremendous amount of control over your house,” Suwinsky said. “Once someone moves in, you can’t get them out.”