Homeowner speaks out about shooting that left 5 adults, 2 kids injured during house party

MANTECA, Calif. (KTXL) — San Joaquin County deputies are investigating a shooting at a house party that left seven people injured.

The shooting happened just after midnight Saturday in rural Manteca near the intersection of West Woodward Avenue and South Airport Way.

“This morning I come to take the house back and it’s pretty messed up, you know like, you know, how would a typical party would look like. I just have to go through and clean it. Busted windows, doors, stuff like that,” homeowner John Vo told FOX40.

He said he wasn’t at the house during the time of the shooting because he rented out the property for a couple nights on the website vrbo.com.

“I’ve rented this before. It never seen any problem,” said Vo. “The guy who rented, he said, you know, they’re going to get together to relax a couple days before his friend go to the military. So that’s why I rented out to them. Otherwise, I wouldn’t.”

The weekend stay turned violent.

According to deputies, California Highway Patrol officers were conducting a traffic stop nearby when they heard the gunshots and saw people running from the home on West Woodward Avenue.

Deputies say someone started shooting into the crowd with a semi-automatic weapon.

“You know, it looked like somebody were running out frantic,” said Vo.

Several pairs of shoes and clothes were left behind.

Deputies said seven people were shot and taken to the hospital. Of those, two remain hospitalized in critical condition and five others have been treated and released.

Among those injured were two minors.

“Never expected it here you know. You look over there, you know, the cornfields and over here this is really a ranch country kind of lifestyle. But I guess when young people party that could happen anywhere, I guess,” said Vo.

Detectives are still investigating the shooting. The shooter has not been arrested.

The sheriff’s office is asking anyone with information to contact them.