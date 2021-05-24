Homes evacuated as brush fire burns in Mather

MATHER, Calif. (KTXL) — Residents who live along Aubergine Way in Mather were told to evacuate Monday due to a grass fire.

The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District first reported the fire shortly after 1:30 p.m., and later said the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office was helping with evacuations.

An evacuation center with water and restrooms has been set up at Mather Heights Elementary School at 4370 School Road.

#WesterlyDr is about 5-7 acres with moderate rate of spread. Images are ~10 minutes delayed. pic.twitter.com/2Ov2K5aPO5 — Metro Fire of Sacramento (@metrofirepio) May 24, 2021

At last check, the fire has burned between 5 to 7 acres.

This is a developing story.