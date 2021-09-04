Homicide detectives investigate woman found dead after fire in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Homicide detectives are investing the death of a woman in Sacramento who was found after a fire.

Police officials said the Sacramento Fire Department responded Friday to a fire at a home on 11th Avenue near 22nd Street.

Fire crews found a woman dead inside the home.

No information was released on how the woman died, but Sacramento homicide detectives and crime scene personnel were called in to investigate.

No additional information about the fire was released but arson investigators also responded to the call.

The investigation is ongoing.

Any witnesses with information regarding this investigation can contact the Sacramento Police Department dispatch center at 916-808-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-4357.

This story is developing.