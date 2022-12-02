OROVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — Detectives with the Butte County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested a homicide suspect on Thursday who tried to pull a gun and knife on them after a car chase.

The sheriff’s office said that officials had been looking for the suspect, 39-year-old Daniel Shamblin, after determining that he may have been involved in the stabbing death of a person on Nov. 22 near the intersection of Oro Dam Boulevard and Olive Highway.

On Dec. 1, a car chase began when detectives tried to pull over a car that was being driven by the suspect’s girlfriend, 27-year-old Kayla Spoon, the sheriff’s office said.

Officials soon learned that the suspect was inside the vehicle as well.

According to the sheriff’s office, Spoon sped away and struck two unmarked patrol cars while trying to escape.

Detectives said they pursued her through the Oroville area, and that the chase came to an end when she lost control of the car and crashed into a ditch on Mt. Ida Road.

The sheriff’s office said Shamblin got out of the car and detectives moved to arrest him, but he allegedly tried to pull a gun on them. A fight broke out, and Shamblin allegedly tried to pull a second gun and a knife he had on the detectives during the struggle.

Both Shamblin and Spoon were arrested.