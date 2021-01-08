Homicide victim’s SUV found in San Joaquin County after her body was found in Tracy aqueduct

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Officials have found the SUV belonging to a woman whose body was discovered in a Tracy aqueduct on Dec. 20.

More than two weeks after 36-year-old Chenin Carlson’s body was spotted by fishermen near Chrisman Road, officials reported her 2008 gray Honda Pilot had been found in San Joaquin County.

The exact location where it was found has not been reported.

The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office says a community member gave them a tip about the SUV.

Investigators determined the Manteca woman’s death to be a homicide, according to the sheriff’s office. Carlson had been reported as missing prior to the discovery of her body.

The sheriff’s office is still following up on leads and does not have a suspect in custody.

Officials have not said how Carlson died or when.

Anyone with information about the homicide case has been asked to call 209-468-4400.