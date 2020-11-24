Hospitals prepare for surge in patients as families plan to gather for Thanksgiving

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – As Thanksgiving nears, health officials worry about a spike in hospitalizations caused by the potential spread of COVID-19 over holiday dinners.

“We’re already seeing a surge in cases of COVID and this could really lead to an explosive surge,” said Dr. Dean Blumberg, chief of pediatric infectious diseases at UC Davis Health.

There are currently 255 people hospitalized in Sacramento County with the virus, nearly triple the 86 hospitalizations reported just three weeks ago.

Dr. Blumberg is warning families to sit out on their usual celebrations with large groups that could lead to more transmission of the virus.

But he said he knows many will not listen, so they’re still preparing for a potential surge in patients.

“There’s plans to open up additional wards or extra beds or convert existing units,” Dr. Blumberg told FOX40.

The county has nearly 430 surge capacity beds available. As of now, only two are in use.

In case of a spike in hospitalizations, medical centers have plans to cancel certain surgeries or patient visits deemed elective.

Their top concern is having enough nurses and doctors to treat an influx of patients.

“Because our staff members are members of the community. So, if there’s transmission in the community, then staff members may be affected,” Dr. Blumberg explained.

And since cases are spiking across the country it will be difficult to get help from medical professionals in other states.

“They’re going to be needed at home,” Dr. Blumberg said.

That’s why Sacramento County Public Health Director Dr. Peter Beilenson is urging the community to follow the guidelines.

Dr. Beilenson said there’s light at the end of the tunnel with promising news of vaccines potentially becoming available as soon as next month for some groups.

“We just need to get through these next two to three months, try to reduce the surge as much as possible,” Dr. Beilenson told FOX40.

That way all your friends and family make it back to the Thanksgiving table next year safe and healthy.

“We’re very hopeful that next Thanksgiving can be a normal Thanksgiving, but we need people to be vigilant,” Dr. Blumberg said.