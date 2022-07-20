SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Temperatures are expected to hit in the triple-digits a couple of times this week, but there will also be some days in the 90s, according to the FOX40 Weather Center.

Wednesday is forecasted to reach 100 degrees and Thursday is expected to reach slightly above 101.

In a tweet Wednesday, the National Weather Service said to expect warm temperatures, dry conditions and periods of breezy winds into the weekend in the Sacramento Valley.

For people planning to attend the second weekend of the California State Fair, the forecast is expected to be 95 degrees Friday but will climb up to 97 Saturday and 99 Sunday.

According to the NWS, the hottest days of the week will be Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday with temperatures in the Sacramento Valley to hit between 100 to 105 degrees.

As for nighttime temperatures during the weekend, Friday is forecasted to have a low of 56 degrees while Saturday and Sunday are expected to be 59 and 58.

Sacramento’s sunny temperatures will remain in the high 90s heading into next week with Monday expected to hit 97 degrees and Tuesday forecasted at 96.

Attendees of the State Fair’s opening weekend endured 100-plus degree weather, as hundreds of thousands of people went to Cal Expo following the fair’s two-year hiatus.

To stay cool during hot days, the NWS recommends the following tips to beat the heat:

Stay hydrated

Protect your skin with sunscreen

Never leave kids and pets in the car

Always wear a life jacket near waterways

Check the forecast