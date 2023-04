(KTXL) — An early morning structure fire in rural Butte County was contained before spreading to the nearby grass and forest area, according to CAL FIRE Butte Unit.

The fire was located on Duck Way in the Palermo area. The home and one of the vehicles on the property were a total loss.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.