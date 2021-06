WOODLAND, Calif. (KTXL) — Woodland police are investigating after a body was found in a hotel Friday morning.

The Woodland Police Department says they got a call from staff at the Quality Inn on East Main Street around 11 a.m.

Officers were told that housekeeping entered a room and found a man dead. Police do not yet know a cause of death or other details surrounding the death.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 530-666-2411

https://fb.watch/6m6WSZ_78u/

This is a developing story.