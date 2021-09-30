How a bracelet can help Placer County first responders track down missing people

AUBURN, Calif. (KTXL) — A new program in Placer County is helping police find missing people faster and more efficiently.

It’s called Project Lifesaver — and the goal is to do just that.

“We reach out to the community who have family members, friends who suffer from these cognitive diseases and bring them on as clients,” explained Auburn Police Lt. Brian Morrison. “They then receive a transmitter that’s placed on their wrist, their ankle, something to that nature, and we are equipped with the receiver that operates off of radio frequencies to track them down and locate them in a very short period of time.”

Thursday morning, FOX40 got an opportunity to see how the new technology works as the Auburn Police Department did some training, playing out different scenarios and trying to find bracelets that had been hidden around town.

“We have a group of officers that will be training the rest of the police department, more than likely the fire department as well,” Lt. Morrison said.

The program is already in effect in other cities around Placer County.

Lincoln police have successfully used this method to find several missing people since they implemented the technology back in April.

Now, Auburn police hope to provide the same service.

“We know that there are people out there who suffer from these cognitive diseases, and I view it as our obligation as a police department to provide that service to the community and be able to return these loved ones home as quickly as possible,” Morrison said.

FOX40’s Martina Del Bonta spoke to Natasha Stevens, the Placer County Public Health program coordinator, about the federal grant and how it’ll be used to in Placer County.