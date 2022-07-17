SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Many people attending the California State Fair opening weekend tried to stay cool as the weather reached 100+ degrees.

Event-goers managed to do so by frequently going inside buildings with AC, staying under shade, and by finding cooling misters at the event.

“How are we dealing with that heat? That’s a loaded questioned,” said one attendee.

Some like Kevin Hoover and his daughter however, didn’t mind the triple digit heat.

“Taking little breaks instead of a one big long run like we used to, said Hoover.”

Day three of the popular summer event continued to draw hundreds of thousands of people following the state fair’s two year hiatus.

“We have taken for granted this fair for the past 168 seasons and it’s back and I think people are just happy to be out,” said Darla Givens with the California State Fair.

Some additions to the vent included cutting down on the wait time in lines and the new clear bag policy.

“You hold it up to security and it gets the line through quicker,” Darla explained.

Despite the hot days, it’s not stopping families from making new memories.

“We do it every single year since I was a kid and I just want to bring that to her also and keep that tradition,” said Hoover.

For more information on the state fair you can visit the official website.