CALIFORNIA, (KTXL) — In the last two years California has seen wildfires grow to incomprehensible sizes and set state records for acres burned, and it can be difficult to visualize the vastness of these areas at times.

In 2020, The August Complex burned over 1 million acres and touched six counties and in 2021 the Dixie fire reached over 960,000 acres and impacted five counties.

Besides these million acre fires, it can be a challenge to visualize how large a 500, 600, 800 or 1,000 acre fire is without a known point of reference.

Before listing these reference points here are a few key land area measurements.

One acre is equal to 4,840 square yards

A football field is equal to one acre

One square mile is equal to 640 acres

California has a land area of 100 million acres

Here are a list of Sacramento area locations with their land area size:

Sacramento Zoo: 14.7 acres

Capitol Park: 37 acres

William Land Park: 160 acres

Coloma: 250 acres

Old Sacramento State Historic Park: 296 acres

California State University at Sacramento: 365 acres

Sacramento Executive Airport: 540 acres

Union Pacific Railroad JR Davis Yard: 901 acres

Penryn: 1,166 acres

Port of Stockton: 4,200 acres

Pocket Area: 5,056 acres

UC Davis: 5,300 acres

Sacramento International Airport: 6,000 acres

Mississippi Bar: 11,500 acres

Yolo Bypass Wildlife Area: 16,600 acres

Folsom Lake State Recreation Area: 18,000 acres

City of Folsom: 19,296 acres

City of Roseville: 27,552 acres

City of Stockton: 41,766 acres

City of Sacramento: 63,808 acres

Lake Tahoe: 105,000 surface acres

Sacramento County: 604,160 acres

San Joaquin County: 896,000 acres

Placer County: 960,000 acres

Bay Area (Nine Counties): 4.45 million acres