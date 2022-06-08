CALIFORNIA, (KTXL) — In the last two years California has seen wildfires grow to incomprehensible sizes and set state records for acres burned, and it can be difficult to visualize the vastness of these areas at times.
In 2020, The August Complex burned over 1 million acres and touched six counties and in 2021 the Dixie fire reached over 960,000 acres and impacted five counties.
Besides these million acre fires, it can be a challenge to visualize how large a 500, 600, 800 or 1,000 acre fire is without a known point of reference.
Before listing these reference points here are a few key land area measurements.
- One acre is equal to 4,840 square yards
- A football field is equal to one acre
- One square mile is equal to 640 acres
- California has a land area of 100 million acres
Here are a list of Sacramento area locations with their land area size:
- Sacramento Zoo: 14.7 acres
- Capitol Park: 37 acres
- William Land Park: 160 acres
- Coloma: 250 acres
- Old Sacramento State Historic Park: 296 acres
- California State University at Sacramento: 365 acres
- Sacramento Executive Airport: 540 acres
- Union Pacific Railroad JR Davis Yard: 901 acres
- Penryn: 1,166 acres
- Port of Stockton: 4,200 acres
- Pocket Area: 5,056 acres
- UC Davis: 5,300 acres
- Sacramento International Airport: 6,000 acres
- Mississippi Bar: 11,500 acres
- Yolo Bypass Wildlife Area: 16,600 acres
- Folsom Lake State Recreation Area: 18,000 acres
- City of Folsom: 19,296 acres
- City of Roseville: 27,552 acres
- City of Stockton: 41,766 acres
- City of Sacramento: 63,808 acres
- Lake Tahoe: 105,000 surface acres
- Sacramento County: 604,160 acres
- San Joaquin County: 896,000 acres
- Placer County: 960,000 acres
- Bay Area (Nine Counties): 4.45 million acres