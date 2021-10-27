How did Natomas’ flood prevention measures hold up to the weekend’s historic rain?

NATOMAS, Calif. (KTXL) — The Natomas Basin has flood prevention measures in place but some risked failure Sunday.

“It was an intense 12 hours,” said Gabe Holleman, the operations manager for Reclamation District 1000. “We had crews on site, we had an intense abundance of material come down on these trash tracks, which caused them to trip offline.”

“Potential flooding, it increases exponentially,” Holleman continued.

The Reclamation District’s General Manager Kevin King said he hopes the recent storm reminds people in the Natomas area of the need for well-functioning flood prevention equipment, especially as his district prepares to seek millions in public funding next year for new pumps and support systems.

“During drought is when flood preparedness needs to occur, to make sure that we have funding in place to repair them or replace them before they fail,” King said.