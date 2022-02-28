SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — With gas prices hitting its highest level since 2014, the recent surge could be due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

According to data from AAA, California’s average price of a gallon of regular gasoline spiked 10 cents in one week. As of Monday, the state’s current average for regular gas is $4.827, the most expensive in the nation. The national average is $3.610, an increase from last year’s average of $2.717.

As for gas prices in the Sacramento region, the rate in some counties is just below the average while others are slightly above.

Here are the average prices for gas in local counties from lowest to highest, according to AAA (as of Monday, Feb. 28):

Yuba County, $4.602

Stanislaus County, $4.612

Sutter County, $4.656

Tuolumne County, $4.699

San Joaquin County, $4.709

Yolo County, $4.734

Sacramento County, $4.743

Amador County, $4.774

Calaveras County, $4.814

Solano County, $4.832

El Dorado County, $4.861

Placer County, $4.890

Nevada County, $4.968

On Monday, the city of Sacramento’s average price of regular gasoline was $4.785, an increase from last week’s average of $4.696. January’s average for the city was $4.605.

Compared to other large cities, Sacramento has a lower average. San Francisco has one of the highest averages in the state at $4.952. Meanwhile, Oakland has an average price of $4.871. The Los Angeles-Long Beach area has an average of $4.886, and San Diego’s average is $4.847. San Jose is at $4.874. Fresno has one of the lowest averages in the state at $4.668.

Modesto and Yuba City both have some of the lowest gas price averages in the state. The former has an average of $4.611 while the latter is slightly higher at $4.616. The Stockton-Lodi area has an average of $4.709.

All three metro areas had a lower price average in January. The cost of gas in Modesto was $4.408, while Yuba City’s price was $4.427 and Stockton-Lodi had an average cost of $4.709.

Gas prices jumped nationwide after a rise in crude oil prices amid global supply concerns following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Industry Analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey told the Associated Press on Sunday. Lundberg also told the AP that increases are likely to continue.

According to GasBuddy, crude oil prices spiked early Monday with West Texas Intermediate crude oil rising to $95.80 per barrel, an increase from a 91.61 start last week. Brent crude oil was also higher, rising to $101 per barrel, an increase from last week’s start of $94.14.

The crude oil prices increased to the gas price national average to 23.2 cents from a month ago and 87.6 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, according to data from GasBuddy.

The Associated Press contributed to this report