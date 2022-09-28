(KTXL) — As Hurricane Ian makes landfall in Florida, many residents are experiencing power outages and flooding.

Here are some national organizations that Sacramento residents can donate to in order to help those affected by Hurrican Ian:

Red Cross

Currently, the California Gold County Region of the Red Cross has nine volunteers assisting with Hurricane Ian with 11 more on standby.

California residents can donate to help people affected by Hurricane Ian by donating to the Red Cross. To donate you can click here, or text “IAN” to 90999 to make a $10 donation.

People can also donate blood to the Red Cross which will then be sent to residents of Florida who were impacted by the storm.

Salvation Army

The Salvation Army currently has an incident command team in Lakeland County, Flordia, and will be stationed there to help for the next two weeks.

To donate to the Salvation Army call 1-800-725-2769 or click here.

Catholic Charities USA

Catholic Charities USA is currently accepting donations for their response teams as they get food, water, and shelter ready for those who are affected by the hurrican.

To donate to Catholic Charities USA, click here.

In an article written by Newsnation, they share more ways people from all over the county can donate to victims of Hurricane Ian.

The National Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster shared a list of members that will also be accepting donations for those affected by Hurricane Ian.