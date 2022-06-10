STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Changes are coming to the Stockton Unified school board after Superintendent John Ramirez Jr. resigned after just one year on the job.

The district said Ramirez Jr. resigned because he “found it necessary to care for his elderly parents.”

According to a San Joaquin County civil grand jury report, the high turnover rate at the position is one of the highest in the state, and it can lead to major problems for the district.

“Mr. Ramirez came on board with a three-year contract, he bought a home in the area. I believe he was in it for the long haul and this situation with his parents ailing is out of his control,” Melinda Meza, with the district, said.

FOX40’s Kristi Gross talked to the foreman for that grand jury who said it’s more of the same from the district.