How the public can help with Sacramento County’s Point-In-Time count

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — It’s hard to address a problem if you don’t know how big it is. That’s why homeless advocates in Sacramento County are looking forward to this year’s count of just how many people are living on the streets.

But they need the community’s help with the biennial Point-In-Time count. To learn more about volunteering, click or tap here.

Lisa Bates, the executive director of Sacramento Steps Forward, will join Sonseeahray at 11:30 a.m. on FOX40 News to explain that opportunity.