PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — As the Mosquito Fire rages throughout Placer and El Dorado counties, CAL FIRE is warning the community of donation scams.

According to CAL FIRE, there are people taking advantage of others during this emergency situation by asking for cash donations for themselves or others.

In an effort to protect the community from scams, CAL FIRE shared that people can make trusted cash donations to help victims of the Mosquito Fire at the El Dorado Community Foundation.

CAL FIRE also shared that Mosquito Fire evacuees can apply for financial support here.

Placer County also shared various sites where people can make cash donations to help those impacted by the Mosquito Fire.

The Placer SPCA is accepting physical donations and items for evacuated animals, while the Placer County Animal Service team is also helping evacuated pets.

The Placer Community Foundation and American Red Cross California Gold Country Region are also accepting donations to help support evacuees.