How to find out if the city of Sacramento owes you money

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The City of Sacramento Finance Department released a list of people and businesses that may have money owed to them, but they must file a claim before June 28 to be issued the funds.

There are about 4,100 entities that have unpaid funds owed by the city of Sacramento that total 1.1 million according to Osvaldo Lopez, accounting manager for the city.

Four groups can file a claim — Vendors who previously have conducted business with the city, former city employees, retirees who are part of the Sacramento City Employees’ Retirement System and utility ratepayers who had credit balances when they closed their accounts.

“What we are essentially talking about here are uncashed checks that were issued or mailed but have not been cashed three years or more after their issue date,” Lopez said in a news release. “This process also focuses on un-refunded billing account balances for City utility customers.”

The city will issue a check within 30 to 90 days after receiving the proper documentation according to Lopez.

Claims can be mailed or emailed to the City of Sacramento, Finance Department. For more information, click or tap here.