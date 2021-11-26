How to support students of color this Giving Tuesday

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Endless shopping is what Black Friday, Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday are all about.

But there is a way to spend money during this time of year and have it not be about buying things for people who may already have enough.

The Tuesday after Thanksgiving has become known as Giving Tuesday, a time for people to give generously to nonprofits.

Umoja Community Education Foundation is a statewide effort based in Sacramento, which provides support to students of color and helps send them to 60 different campuses.

“It means that those campuses are more diverse. It means that those campuses have the opportunity to ensure that they are populating the workforce with students who have been taught by caring faculty, who are experts in their field and that’s really important to us,” Dominique Beaumont said. “We want to create a circle of mentorship. We want to ensure our students are positioned to receive resources so that they, in turn, can give back.”

If you would like to donate, you can visit umojacommunity.org/donate.