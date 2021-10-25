How will record-breaking rainfall help the state’s drought?

FOLSOM LAKE, Calif. (KTXL) – The record rain the Sacramento region received over the weekend is a nice step in hopefully ending the state’s drought, but still leaves much to be desired.

The water levels at Folsom Lake are currently 6 inches higher than before the storm hit.

David Rizzardo, a hydrology section manager with the California Department of Water Resources, told FOX40 that, ideally, the state would need a wet season that is about 150% above normal to seriously start tackling drought issues.

He added that while the recent storm was nice, we need more of them.

“Truthfully just a drop in the bucket, it’s a big drop but it really only accounts for 10-20% of where we need to be to start talking about ending the drought,” Rizzardo said.

While the rain is clearly needed, so too is the snowpack which could be the ultimate factor when it comes to a healthy wet season.