CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. (KTXL) — A vehicle allegedly involved in a deadly motorcycle collision was found last week, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP said the collision occurred in the Citrus Heights area on Antelope Road near Interstate 5 on June 10 at 9 a.m.

The CHP North Sacramento Division said it had been searching for a 2005-06 pink/purple Toyota Camry since the incident where the found car collided with a motorcycle resulting in a fatality.