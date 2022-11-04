AMADOR COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Human remains were found in Amador County on Thursday that were linked to a person who has been missing since January, according to a news release from the Amador County Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives linked the human remains to Alexis Gabe, a missing woman from Oakley in Contra Costa County. According to KRON4 in the Bay Area, Gabe had been missing since January

According to the sheriff’s office, detectives received an anonymous tip Thursday from the Amador County Secret Witness Program that human remains were found near the west end of Amador County.

When detectives and crime scene investigators arrived on the scene they searched the area and found the remains, the sheriff’s office said. They then collected the remains and documented evidence that they found in the area.

On Friday morning, detectives searched the area further and used cadaver dogs where they found more evidence which they collected, according to the sheriff’s office.

According to the sheriff’s office, through the use of dental records, a forensic odonatologist was able to identify the remains as Gabe.

The sheriff’s office said that the evidence found was given to the Oakley Police Department while the coroner jurisdiction was given to the Contra Costa County Coroner’s Office and they will determine the cause of death.