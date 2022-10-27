CALAVERAS COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — On Oct. 23, detectives from the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Department found human remains in the area of Ponderosa Way east of the North Fork of the Mokelumne River.

According to the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Department, detectives received a call from a person stating that they had discovered human remains while hunting in the area. The caller said that he found the suspected human remains in a steep drainage that was in rugged terrain.

When detectives and a forensic anthropologist got to the location they confirmed the remains to be human. According to the sheriff’s department, no cause of death or injury was apparent.

The Calaveras County Search and Rescue Team “successfully extricated the remains from their location to a roadway” and the remains were taken to the Calaveras County Coroner.

According to the sheriff’s department, an autopsy was conducted on Oct. 24 and identification and cause of death are pending.