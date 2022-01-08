Human remains found in Tahoe National Forest are of missing man

MARYSVILLE, Calif. (AP) — Human remains found by a hiker in Tahoe National Forest last month has been confirmed to be those of a Northern California man reported missing in early November, authorities said.

Yuba County Sheriff’s officials said Friday they confirmed the remains belong to Tyler Love, 44, of Grass Valley.

A hiker found Love’s skeletal remains on Dec. 21 near a lakeside campground in the forest, about 20 miles north of Nevada City.

Sheriff’s officials said his cause of death has not been determined and investigators are awaiting autopsy results.

