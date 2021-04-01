Human remains found on Calaveras County property near Mountain Ranch

CALAVERAS COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — An investigation was launched by local officials Monday after someone walking in a remote area of Calaveras County found human remains.

Just before noon, the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office says a call came in from someone walking on their property near Mountain Ranch, north of San Andreas. The caller said they were in an area of their property people do not tend to go to when they stumbled across what looked like remains.

A multi-day investigation was launched that involved sheriff’s office detectives, investigators with the district attorney’s office, forensic analysts from the California Department of Justice, a forensic anthropologist and K-9s.

Investigators learned the human remains were not part of a Native American burial site, according to officials.

The sheriff’s office says they are waiting on identification and cause of death as the investigation continues.