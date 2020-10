PLUMAS COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Plumas County Search and Rescue Team is searching for additional remains after a human skull was found in a wooded area at the south end of First Avenue in Chester and Lake Almanor.

A hunter called authorities after located the skull around 3 p.m. Monday, according to the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office.

The skull has been taken to the medical examiner’s office for identification.

This is a developing story.