‘Humanity wins’: Elk Grove community celebrates girl’s birthday with drive-thru party

ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) -- It's a phrase we’ve heard many times recently: “We are all in this together.”

However, when a kingdom is shut down, even a princess on her special day can feel a little lonely. That is until her royal subjects come to her.

For an hour, neighbors and strangers honked and brought gifts all for 6-year-old Brook’Skylie’s drive-thru birthday party.

Unable to have a traditional party with friends during the current coronavirus pandemic, her mother, Stacey Harvey, got the idea of a drive-thru party from a friend then spread the word on social media.

“She was kinda making a joke, ‘You should do a driveby party.’ And I was like, wait a minute that might work,” Harvey said.

Mom didn’t tell her daughter the plan because she didn’t know if anyone would show up.

“I just figured we’d hang out in the driveway and play. If people come they come, if they don’t, her feelings aren’t hurt again,” Harvey told FOX40.

Well, they did come and in very large numbers. It was a show of support the family could not thank the Elk Grove community enough for.

“During a crisis like this, a pandemic like this, humanity wins. This is amazing,” Harvey said.

But now there's a problem -- expectations for Brook’Skylie’s seventh birthday party have just skyrocketed.

“We’ll start looking for tickets to the moon,” said her father, Jesse Slocum.

If anyone would like to drop off a gift for the birthday girl after seeing this story, they can do so at her address, 8669 Blue Maiden Way in Elk Grove.