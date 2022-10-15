TURLOCK, Calif. (KTXL) — Hundreds of people gathered in Turlock to mourn a family that was kidnapped and killed in Merced earlier this month.

“We are just here to show the family there now, they’re not in this alone,” said Mani Grewal, Stanislaus County Supervisor.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Eight-month-old Aroohi Dheri, her parents Jasdeep Sign and Jasleen Kaur, now lay in peace, inside a funeral home in Turlock along with her uncle, Amandeep Singh.

The family was kidnapped October 3 from their trucking business in Merced County.

Their photos and names were pushed across tv screens, newspapers, and phone alerts but despite a massive search, a worker discovered their bodies early October.

A former employee is charged with the murders, along with his brother for accessory.

“Our community is way better than the acts of these two individuals that have done heinous crimes,” said Grewal.

Friends of the victims say it will take a long time for the family and community to heal.

“I don’t know how the family is going to come out of this tragedy. It’s going to be very difficult. We are here to support the family,” said Sanjeeve Tewari, a friend of the family.