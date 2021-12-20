Hundreds line up at Sacramento schools for boxes of healthy meals

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — With little time left in the holiday season, the Sacramento City Unified School District is helping feed families in need.

The parking lot at Will C. Wood Middle School in South Sacramento was one of nine locations on Monday where staff members and volunteers with the school district distributed box after box of nutritious meals to families who have fallen on tough times.

One woman, identified only as Nancy, said the baskets of fresh milk, juice, apples and sliced bread will go a long way.

“I get the food for my family,” Nancy told FOX40. “They like it. They’re happy.”

The distribution was made possible thanks to partnerships with Kaiser Permanente and the Sacramento County Food Bank and Family Services.

Hundreds of people came by in their cars to pick up the food, with the line spanning across the school parking lot and going around the block. That is a visual indication that organizers said shows the need is great.

“We’ve never seen the need greater,” said Sacramento Food Bank & Family Services President Blake Young. “Combination of the pandemic, people losing their jobs and inflation. I mean, it just costs more money to put food on the table. So a lot of folks come out and just find value in the resources that we’re providing.”

Those resources prioritize meals filled with nutrients.

“We know that kids, especially when they eat and have a well-balanced meal, that they do better in school,” said SCUSD Assistant Director of Nutritional Services Kelsey Nederveld.

“We always want families to have access to food, healthy nutritious food,” said Dr. Stephanie Yee-Guardino, a pediatrician at Kaiser Permanente South Sacramento.

Organizers plan to hold another distribution drive Dec. 27 at the same locations from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.