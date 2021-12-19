Hundreds mourn Sacramento man killed in overturned big rig crash

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Family and friends gathered Sunday night to remember the life of a Sacramento man who died a few days ago after his big rig overturned near Interstate 5 and Del Paso Road in Natomas.

Thirty-five-year-old Baljot “Bally” Singh Badyal died at in the crash. Those who he knew remember him as a bright light gone too soon.

“He would have done anything for anybody. He was the nicest soul in the world,” said friend Jagdeep Chima.

A few hundred people gathered near the Del Paso on-ramp to northbound I-5 where the crash happened.

“He had a different type of love and a different type of energy,” said Badyal’s nephew, Ravnoor Gill.

It was that energy and love that brought family and friends to stand among the debris of the crash to mourn Badyal.

“I have had death in the family, and nothing’s hit like this, nothing at all,” Chima told FOX40.

Family told FOX40 about Badyal’s passion for basketball.

“He’s a Sacramento legend. Graduated Natomas High School in 2005, he made it shine out there. You’ll have never seen a Punjabi dude dunk like Bally,” Gill said.

That passion also spread to family and especially friends, whether Badyal met them 30 years ago or last week.

“This guy was telling me that he went to India like three years ago and the driver of the car they hired saw that he passed away and was devastated, oh, he still texts me. That’s the type of guy he was,” explained Badyal’s cousin, Sunny Badyal.

Chima said his friend was selfless, loving and always put others before himself.

“He showed me more love than my own old brother,” Chima said. “The last words he told me, ‘Chima, you need to stop being a truck driver and you need to be a professional photographer because that’s your niche,’ and he said, ‘I haven’t found mine yet but you need to do that.’ The next day I went and quit my job, and I am going to make it happen for him.”

Family and friends said Badyal’s selfless love is what made him special and is the reason why many wanted to show their love for him.

“Everyone has a purpose in this life and his purpose was to connect with as many people as he could, and help them with their problems and put a smile on their face,” Sunny Badyal said.

“Always show positivity. That’s what my (uncle) did,” Gill added.

The investigation continues into the crash as no other vehicles were involved.

Sacramento police told FOX40 Sunday that there is no information to pass along at this time.