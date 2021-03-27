Hundreds of AAPI supporters in Little Saigon speak out against hate

SOUTH SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – A parking lot in the Little Saigon neighborhood of South Sacramento was filled with hundreds of people supporting Asian American and Pacific Islander communities in a Drive Out The Hate rally Saturday.

“In San Francisco, I ran into a few people who kind of hurl Asian slurs at me,” said Folsom resident Kenny Zhang.

“My family was a victim to many of the things that have happened in the Bay Area and we never spoke out,” said Stephanie Nguyen, the executive director of Asian Resources.

Both Zhang and Nguyen told FOX40 it took them several years to be comfortable sharing their stories of harassment.

“You kind of just let it go, you let it slide. I’ve been doing that my whole life so it’s really nice to put your actions before your words,” Zhang explained.

Supporters say it’s a common thing in Asian American and Pacific Islander communities to stay silent.

“As Asian Americans, we’ve been taught to just put our head down. We’ve been taught to just keep quiet. We’ve been taught to not cause any issues,” Nguyen explained.

But not on Saturday, where supporters came out in droves to speak out against the hate.

“We’re all driving through Little Saigon, South Sacramento area where a majority of your immigrant and refugee Asians reside,” Nguyen said.

Asian Resources is a nonprofit organization that put together Saturday’s Drive Out The Hate caravan and rally as attacks against AAPI communities started to happen more often.

Organizers also wanted to make sure Saturday’s event was open to everyone.

“People are here united from everyone’s culture, saying we’re going to support each other because we’re all neighbors,” explained Sacramento Councilman Eric Guerra, District 6.

While many of the people say they stepped out of their comfort zone to stand up for what they believe in, people like Zhang said he hopes it’s the start of some positive changes.

“Unity, pride, and actually peace you know,” Zhang said.

A common thread FOX40 heard was people being taught at a young age to stay quiet whenever something bad happens.

But after Saturday’s event, a lot of people told FOX40 they’re hoping the next generation of Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders will be taught to speak up for what they believe in.