SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Bradshaw Animal Shelter said hundreds of its animals were adopted or found foster homes in May, according to a social media post from the shelter.

The shelter said 292 animals were adopted while 325 went to foster homes. In a graphic attached to the shelter’s post, the shelter said 75 animals went to a rescue, wildlife partner, or transferred; 82 cats were fixed and 87 animals were reunited with their owners.

“In May, our shelter community rallied to raise over $38,000 in lifesaving funds with Team Bradshaw and our amazing volunteers helped HUNDREDS of unsheltered/low-income county residents and their dogs by providing free vaccines, microchips, minor veterinary care, and more,” the shelter wrote in the post.