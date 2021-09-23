Hundreds of Denair students return to school after COVID-19 scares

DENAIR, Calif. (KTXL) — The pandemic interrupted school life across Denair Unified School District over the last couple of weeks, as nearly 250 students and 11 staff members had to be quarantined after being exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

The district had protocol in place and say it worked. All students and staff who were exposed are now back at school after an eight-day quarantine.

“I think they got it together, you know, and we feel better about sending our children to school, I do anyways,” said Ruby Ruvalcava.

Ruvalcava was picking up her grandson from school. She said, despite the recent mass quarantines in the district, she was just glad kids can learn in person again.

“My kids are back in school. I’m happy about that,” she told FOX40.

At Denair Charter Academy, 165 students had to quarantine after a single person tested positive.

Eighty-two students at Denair High School, including the entire varsity and junior varsity football teams, also had to be quarantined after three players tested positive. The volleyball team was also quarantined.

The COVID-19 ripple effects forced the Coyotes to cancel two games last week.

“They’re doing the best they can. They’re taking every precautionary measure available to them, testing the kids. Some of them are tested. Some of them have been vaccinated.” Ruvalcava said.

“I think they really are trying. I think they really are trying to do what they can do,” said parent Stephanie Sanchez. “But you’re only limited on what you’re allowed to do, and not everybody wants to get vaccinated, not everybody wants to wear the mask, not everybody wants to be tested. They’d rather just stay home for two weeks.

Vaccinated students exposed to someone with COVID-19 do not have to quarantine unless they show symptoms.

Unvaccinated students who were masked at the time of the exposure were able to choose if they wanted to quarantine at home or undergo modified quarantine on campus, where they have to stay masked and avoid extracurricular activities.

Unvaccinated people who weren’t wearing a mask at the time of their exposure have to quarantine at home for at least eight days and show two negative COVID-19 tests before they can return to campus.

Some parents were wondering if going back to distanced learning may be best if there are going to be repeated exposures.

“I would like going back to long-distance learning just be an option,” Sanchez said. “A lot of kids aren’t comfortable going back to school and some kids can’t wait to get back to school.”

The volleyball teams played Wednesday. Both JV and varsity football teams are expected to play Friday’s game at Gustine.