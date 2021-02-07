Hundreds of people get coronavirus vaccine at Jesuit High School drive-thru clinic

CARMICHAEL, Calif. (KTXL) – More residents in the Sacramento region got vaccinated Sunday at a drive-thru vaccination site in Carmichael.

Medical personnel at Jesuit High School gave more than 1,400 people their first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine Saturday and the numbers Sunday are on track to beat that total.

“I’m very grateful and thankful that this has been made available,” said vaccine recipient Dan Cardoza.

“If we have the ability to do some good and the will of the faculty and staff and our community to bring goodness to our community, then we’re going to do it,” said Jesuit High School principal Michael Wood.

The volunteer opportunity started in summer of 2019 when Jesuit High School partnered with Urgent Care Now to be a site for people to get vaccinated after the high school started doing weekly screenings to have their students and staff safely return to campus.

“There’s just incredible joy on campus when we do this. The folks who come through are so grateful to have the vaccine,” Wood said.

In the school’s fourth week holding a drive-thru vaccine clinic, site personnel said it’s been a record turnout.

Urgent Care Now’s Dr. Rusty Oshita said they came prepared with extra doses.

“What we hear every week is that ‘I brought with me my 95-year-old mother, who has not been able to get a vaccine but has not been out of the house for 15 months. Is there a way we can help her?’” Oshita said.

Oshita and his staff said they can’t help but feel honored to be there.

“Nearly every single one of them have said, ‘I have been in medicine for a number of years, and this is the best opportunity that I’ve ever had to deliver medicine.’” Oshita said.

Cardoza said he’s grateful and believes getting vaccinated was something he needed to do.

“For those thinking that they might not need a vaccine, I would advise they think twice because there’s a lot of loved ones around them and they could be a carrier,” Cardoza said.

The Jesuit High School site is currently vaccinating qualified patients under Phase 1A, tiers one, two, and three.

The drive-thru clinic will take place every Sunday for the next three weeks from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.