Hundreds of Rescue Union educators receive COVID-19 vaccine

EL DORADO HILLS, Calif. (KTXL) – More than 700 people were vaccinated in El Dorado Hills on Saturday.

About half the people vaccinated were educators who said they were eager to get back into the classroom.

“It’s about life. It’s about getting back to normalcy. It’s about our citizens getting back to holding our grandchildren and being able to have their kids go out and play, and our kids go back to school,” explained El Dorado Hills Fire Chief Maurice Johnson.

As a first responder, Johnson told FOX40 that being able to hold a vaccination clinic at the fire department is something he’s proud to be a part of.

“When we look at the faces at some of the folks coming through, they really have that look of relief on their face and that is that they’re getting the shot,” Johnson said.

In partnership with El Dorado County Public Health, Saturday’s clinic provided 740 doses of the Moderna vaccine. About half of those doses went to educators at the Rescue Union School District.

“Teachers, custodians, food service workers, anybody that works in our schools can be vaccinated today,” explained RUSD superintendent Cheryl Olson.

Olson told FOX40 that anybody within her district was able to sign up to get vaccinated, if they wanted to.

The school district has been on a hybrid learning schedule, but Olson said an event like Saturday’s vaccination clinic means teachers and staff are much closer to being able to see their students on a daily basis again.

“I think it just gives everyone another level of security and a feeling of safety to know that they can be vaccinated against the virus,” Olson said.

While protecting his community is a part of his job, Johnson said the clinic is a step in the right direction of preventing the spread of the coronavirus and being able to live without worry.

“To kind of get some of that normalcy back in life. I think that’s what’s important to us,” Johnson said.

Olson said the district will be going back to in-person learning full-time starting Thursday but will still give families the option to choose distance learning if they still feel uncomfortable coming onto campus.

All district employees who got the first shot Saturday will receive their second one on March 27.