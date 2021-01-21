Hundreds of Roseville-area students under quarantine after more than 30 positive COVID-19 tests

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) – In its latest posted data, Roseville Joint Union High School District numbers show that 33 students have recently tested positive for COVID-19.

While that number represents only a small percentage of the around 11,500 total students across all schools, the number of those impacted by the positive tests is much greater.

District dashboard information says as of January 19, 603 students in the district were placed under quarantine.

The numbers also show that there are three schools in particular that account for more than half of all students out of the classroom. Oakmont High School has the most, with 211 students who are out.

Roseville High School’s number is 157. However, after its spike, all students were temporarily required to attend distance learning, with school scheduled to resume in-person Monday.

Woodcreek High School, the largest school in the district by enrollment, has 113 students forced to quarantine.

FOX40 reached out to district officials on the topic but did not hear back.

Data from last week shows three staff members within the district also tested positive and 22 total staff members are currently under quarantine.