Hundreds of vaccine appointments available at McClellan Park drive-thru clinic as eligibility expands this week

MCCLELLAN PARK, Calif. (KTXL) — For those looking to get vaccinated with the first dose of the Pfizer-BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine, slots are still available at McClellan Park.

As of 1 p.m Monday, according to the website curative.com, at least 200 slots were still available for Tuesday appointments.

Over 500 slots were still available for Wednesday and more than 300 slots were still available for Thursday.

Many people are taking advantage of early vaccine access before eligibility expands to all Californians ages 16 and older beginning Thursday.