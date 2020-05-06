Hundreds on Front Street’s waitlist hoping to foster an animal

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — If you would like to foster a shelter animal while you’re spending more time at home these days, you might have to get on a long waitlist.

Normally, Sacramento’s Front Street Animal Shelter would have around 150 dogs and just as many cats. But the cat area was completely empty Tuesday and the dog kennels just had a few new arrivals.

“And we want them to be in homes,” said Phillip Zimmerman, the manager of Front Street. “So even if that’s a temporary home, that’s better than being in a scary shelter.”

Zimmerman said when the stay-at-home order went into effect, Front Street had to scale back and could no longer provide care for hundreds of animals.

So the shelter announced on social media the desperate need for foster homes.

“Our Sacramento community just blew us away,” Zimmerman explained. “We had over 1,000 people sign up in two days. We cleared the entire shelter of all animals.”

A video from the third week of March shows how the shelter created a “doggy drive-thru” to evacuate animals to their foster families quickly and safely.

With so many people staying at home now and wanting the companionship of a pet, the demand is through the roof.

Zimmerman said Front Street has a long waitlist of hundreds of potential foster homes and the wait for a shelter pet could be weeks.

“We’re seeing this across the country,” he told FOX40. “We literally have shelters that are empty, they have no animals in the shelter. Communities are stepping up.”

He said he hopes this trend will continue even after the shelter is allowed to operate at full scale again.

“This is the way to do it. Animals want to be in homes and our community wants animals to be in homes,” he said. “We’re still here to provide the services, we’re just not going to house 300 animals in a shelter.”

Zimmerman pointed out that having a pet at home offers comfort during stressful times.

“Out of all the animals that we’ve sent, we’ve had 40-plus adoptions,” he said. “So the animals did their job and made sure they got that forever home.”

Front Street Animal Shelter relies on donor support to continue its mission. The nonprofit Friends of Front Street Animal Shelter is participating in this year’s Big Day of Giving on Thursday.