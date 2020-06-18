Hundreds pay tribute to Sacramento rapper King Kahali after his sudden death

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Loved ones honored a legend in the Sacramento rap community on Wednesday.

“It’s the definition of a man,” said Xavier Oden while describing his late father, known by his stage name, King Kahali. “He’s the best unknown MC out there. There’s nobody he couldn’t get on a song with.”

The rapper is best known for his powerful lyrics, most often paying tribute to his four children and wife, and collaborations with major artists like the Wu-Tang Clan and Bay Area rapper E-40.

Just days before his sudden death he recently released a song called “Black Gold” featuring local rapper Greg King, who is known as The Gatlin.

“He was loved in the community and I’m pretty sure it hurt me, you know, just as bad as anybody else,” King told FOX40. “He was loved out here.”

“There was nobody he couldn’t get on a song with and, you know, go toe for toe, bar for bar but really still send a message,” Oden said.

As car by car drove from his childhood home in South Sacramento to a midtown alley, hundreds awaited the unveiling of a mural in honor of the rap legend.

“Sometimes it’s unfortunate that people have to die for people to recognize them but I think people now are going to recognize how great his music was and how, you know, he was ahead of his time,” said King Kahali’s former manager and friend Tareef Michael.

The family told FOX40 they are trying to raise money for an expedited autopsy. A GoFundMe has been set up to pay for it, as well as funeral expenses and to support the children he leaves behind.