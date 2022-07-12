SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento State University’s Planetarium welcomed hundreds of visitors on Tuesday to view the new images captured by the James Webb Telescope.

The free event brought in visitors of all ages who cheered along as Planetarium Director Kyle Watters unveiled each image, according to Sacramento State.

“Our universe is truly enormous and wondrous,” Watters said in the press release.

Watters described to the visitors the images that they were seeing on the planetarium’s 2500-square-foot dome.

He showed the guests images of Stephan’s Quintet, which is a cluster of galaxies, The Southern Ring Nebula which featured a dying star, and atmospheric readings of WASP-96b, a planet orbiting a distant star.

The James Webb Telescope launched on Dec. 24, 2021 and orbits the sun 1 million miles outside Earth’s orbit. NASA is partnering with Sacramento State to show pictures captured by the telescope.

Sacramento State said it will study every phase of cosmic history by collecting light from the first stars and galaxies formed after the Big Bang. Its infrared scope looks through dust and gas which will allow scientists to explore new territory.

According to Watters, the Webb Telescope will continue to bring new information for the next 20 years.