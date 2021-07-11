Hundreds without power in Amador County after tree hits power lines

AMADOR COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) – Hundreds of residents in Amador County were left without power after a tree fell onto a set of power lines Sunday and sparked a fire.

“Got to be prepared,” said resident Matthew Brown. “Basically what we are doing is running the refrigerator and the freezer and wi-fi.”

Brown has learned this lesson after living in the area for the past 42 years, saying it can be difficult to deal with the triple-digit heat, but his house is designed to stay relatively cool.

Brown’s house was one of a few hundred dealing with Sunday’s power outage.

“Not having power is always an inconvenience,” Brown told FOX40.

Cal Fire received a call before noon, with neighbors saying they heard a loud boom.

That boom was a tree hitting the power lines.

“We had about two to three acres, slow rate of spread moving up the hill,” said Cal Fire Incident Commander Aaron Savage. “The steep terrain and the heat today had an impact on how we were progressing forward with the fire.”

Savage said crews responded to Quartz Mountain Road and were lucky things didn’t get worse, especially on these high-temperature days.

“There are only things you can do to prepare for yourself for 100-degree days like this, but hydration is a big thing. We preach that every day to our folks,” Savage explained.

While fire crews put out the fire, PG&E crews worked to fix the power line.

Brown is just pleased that was the only issue homeowners in the area had to deal with.

“They did a very good job,” Brown said. “It’s pretty impressive to see, how they jump on it quickly and get crews here.”

The power was restored this evening.